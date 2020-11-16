As Aaradhya turns nine, grandfather Amitabh shares nine pictures from her growing years

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan marked the ninth birthday of his grand-daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with a special collage constituting of nine pictures of the birthday girl. The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the collage that consisted of one picture each from Aaradhya's growing years starting from a picture from the time when she was a baby to the most recent picture of the star kid.

"Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love," the 'Coolie' actor wrote in the caption of the picture. Aaradhya is born to the superstar's actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, and former Miss World and actor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.