Left Menu
Development News Edition

Johnson lauds British Hindu, Sikh, Jain communities for helping people during coronavirus crisis

PTI | London | Updated: 17-11-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 01:04 IST
Johnson lauds British Hindu, Sikh, Jain communities for helping people during coronavirus crisis

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lauded the contribution of British Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities in helping the people during the coronavirus pandemic and responding to the crisis with compassion, community spirit and a can-do attitude. Johnson said this in his message during a virtual Diwali prayer meet organised by NRI entrepreneur G P Hinduja and his family on Sunday. "Congratulations to everyone on this fantastic "Virtual Diwali" festival. This brings the spirit of Diwali into peoples homes while helping the people to remain safe," Johnson said.

It is not easy when the people want to get together with their family or visit their friends or share with them the Diwali fun and Samosa or Gulab Jamun, he said. "I want you to know that your sacrifices and your determination to do the right thing really are helping to save lives... I have been blown away by the inspirational way in which Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have responded to this crisis with compassion, community spirit and a can-do attitude," Johnson said.

He said he has the confidence that "together we will overcome this virus as Diwali teaches us that light triumphs over darkness and good over evil, knowledge over ignorance." "So let us pull together once again in a huge collective effort and just as Lord Rama and his wife Sita found their way home after the defeat of the demon king Ravana, their way lit by many millions of lamps, so too shall we find our way through this and we shall do so triumphantly," he said. Prince Charles inaugurated the event by lighting up the traditional Diwali lamp. The prayer meeting was attended by leading multi-faith spiritual heads and other leaders.

In his message, Prince Charles said the festival of light is a special time for families and friends to get together to share gifts and sweets and enjoy each other's company. "Very sadly this year, the ongoing public health crisis means that this will simply not be possible for so many of you and I can well imagine how difficult and disappointing this must be," he said.

Prince Charles said people might still draw strength from the message of Diwali - that ultimately good will triumph over evil and light will prevail over darkness. Johnson said he has been blown away by the contribution of British Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities in helping the people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The highlight of the 'Virtual Diwali' prayer was a nearly three-hour-long musical extravaganza by some of Bollywood's leading playback singers including Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Anup Jalota, Shankar Mahadevan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. G P Hinduja, Co-Chairman of the Hinduja Group said they decided to convert the annual Diwali celebration into prayers because of the pandemic.

He hoped Goddess Laxmi will bring improvement in the life of people world over..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump poised to settle for partial Afghan withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup-sources

President Donald Trumps new Pentagon team has not yet signalled an imminent withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, raising expectations among U.S. officials and allies that Trump might settle for a partial reduction before leaving ...

Former Harvard fencing coach, businessman charged with $1.5 million bribery scheme

A former Harvard University fencing coach and the chief executive of a telecommunications company were arrested on Monday on charges they engaged in a bribery scheme aimed at securing the admission of the businessmans two sons to the Ivy Le...

Key witness in Huawei CFO's arrest in U.S. extradition case declines to testify in Canada court

A key witness involved in the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou two years ago has decided not to testify in the Canadian court as part of Mengs ongoing witness cross-examination, the court heard on Monday. Meng arrived b...

Motor racing-'Tragedy' if Perez not in F1 next year, says Brawn

Sergio Perez more than deserves to stay in Formula One, managing director Ross Brawn said on Monday after the Mexican finished second to now-seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Turkey at the weekend. Perez is without a seat for 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020