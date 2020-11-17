Peaky Blinders recap: Do you remember these things that might shape the future?

Left Menu
The first episode of Season 1 of Peaky Blinders aired on September 12, 2013, and it has been quite a journey since then. But the roots of the gypsy gang still wield great influence on how the new seasons unfold.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 remains one of the most highly anticipated TV shows on Netflix. The gripping series is about the trials and tribulations of rival crime families in the United Kingdom after World War I. It is a historical fiction show at its most rip-roaring, combining highly-detailed sets, gripping drama, and searing action.

The first episode of Peaky Blinders aired on September 12, 2013, and it has been quite a journey since then. But the roots of the gypsy gang still wield great influence on how the next seasons unfold. To have a better understanding on the future of Peaky Blinders, let's take a look back at key moments from the season that started it all.

  • Origins of Peaky Blinders

The first season of Peaky Blinders gives viewers a glimpse of the background of the Shelby family as well as why the gang is called 'Peaky Blinders'. The name came from the act of sewing razor blades into the "peak" of caps so that when used to strike at assailants, they're "blinded".

The gang showed these actions more than once during the course of five seasons. Scenes with deadly weaponized hats became extremely popular and left their victims incredibly bloody, if not completely blind.

  • Portraying Tommy's love for horses

Horses have been an important part of the show since it started and Tommy Shelby used to go everywhere on a horse as cars weren't common and the family wasn't relatively as rich as they became in Season 5. The family was small-time bookmakers.

The entire Shelby family traveled by horses and the beautiful vintage cars were non-existent in the first season. Tommy's love for horses remained important even in the rest of the seasons and might help him in the coming season as fans become concerned about the mental health of Tommy.

  • Arthur Shelby got betrayed

Arthur Shelby got emotional when he came across his father that had left the family years ago but ended up getting betrayed. Arthur got tricked into giving his father five hundred pounds out of the Shelby safe which he just fleed with.

  • Arthur's suicide attempts

Arthur was in a weak state when he attempted suicide and took his aggression out on people around it after he returned from France fighting in the World War. His condition deteriorated after a particularly traumatic encounter with his father. He decided to commit suicide using the jumping rope he used to train for his boxing matches. However, he fortunately failed and went tumbling down to the ground due to a poorly made noose.

  • Shelby family took over Billy Kimber's business

In a first big victory for the Peaky Blinders clan, Shelby family took over the business of Billy Kimber when he was killed in retaliation by the Birmingham gang. Rest is history as Tommy took the family to new endeavors across the United Kingdom in the upcoming seasons.

  • Ada went against Tommy's wish

Ada went against Tommy's wish of staying away from communist Freddie Thorne and got pregnant when Freddie was in hiding due to a crackdown. The two reconciled, although unexpectedly, and married later.

  • Grace shot her boss

Even after dying, Grace is wielding great influence on Tommy as clear in the latest season. In the first season, although she uncovered secrets of Shelby's gang as instructed by her boss Campbell but ended up shooting him and helping Tommy.

