Snoop Dogg to voice feature in Amazon animated series 'Oaklandia'

American rapper Snoop Dogg is set to voice star and executive produce Amazon's upcoming animated comedy "Oaklandia" . The show is written by Daniel Dominguez and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, according to Deadline.

The plot details of the series are not yet known but it will be set in Oakland, California. Hollywood actor Vince Vaughan will also serve as an executive producer alongside Ted Chung, Victoria Vaughn, Peter Billingsley, Dominguez and Powell.

"Oaklandia" will be produced by Amazon Studios..