Odd News Roundup: Chocolate Santas in marzipan masks - a coronavirus Christmas in Hungary

Chocolate Santas in marzipan masks - a coronavirus Christmas in Hungary
When confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi decided to put masks on his chocolate Santas in his small workshop in rural Hungary, he intended it as a light-hearted joke to raise people's spirits amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic. But it turned out to be shrewd business move as orders surged online, and now he can hardly keep pace with demand.
