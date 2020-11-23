Left Menu
Development News Edition

British pianist's velvety tones soothe Thailand's hungry monkeys

While on tour in central Thailand, British musician Paul Barton has been mobbed by unruly audiences that tug his hair, steal his music and climb over his piano. Barton is a rock star to hundreds of hungry wild monkeys that he hopes his music can calm, at a time when Thailand's coronavirus-induced tourism hiatus means fewer visitors to feed them, and less funds for their welfare.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 14:08 IST
British pianist's velvety tones soothe Thailand's hungry monkeys

While on tour in central Thailand, British musician Paul Barton has been mobbed by unruly audiences that tug his hair, steal his music and climb over his piano.

Barton is a rock star to hundreds of hungry wild monkeys that he hopes his music can calm, at a time when Thailand's coronavirus-induced tourism hiatus means fewer visitors to feed them, and less funds for their welfare. "We need to make an effort to make sure that they eat properly. And when they eat properly they will be calmer and will not be aggressive," said Barton, 59, a long-time Thailand resident.

Barton has played at four venues in Lopburi, a province famous for its marauding monkeys, including at an ancient Hindu temple, a hardware store and a derelict cinema. The macaques are instantly drawn as he plays Greensleeves, Beethoven's Fur Elise and Michael Nyman's Diary of Love, some sharing his stool, others climbing onto his shoulders and touching his head.

Barton maintains focus as a small monkey runs up and down the piano keys as others chew at his sheet music before one tries to wrest it away. "A wonderful opportunity to see the wild animals just being themselves," said Barton, from Yorkshire in northern England.

"I was surprised to play the piano and find that they were actually eating the music as I was playing it. "I wasn't going to let those things distract from the project which is to play the music for these wonderful macaques."

Monkeys are his latest audience, having played Bach, Schubert, Chopin, and Beethoven for more than a decade to elephants at retirement sanctuaries. Barton hopes to raise awareness of the monkeys' hunger while also studying their behavioural responses to classical music.

"It's possible that the music can play a part of the rehabilitation process," he said.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai court grants bail to comedian Bharti Singh, her husband in drugs case

A special Narcotics court in Mumbai on Monday granted bail to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in connection with a drugs case. Both of them Bharti and Haarsh have been granted bail by the court on furnishing a bail ...

Stubble-burning led to high COVID death rate in Delhi, downtrend expected in 2-3 weeks: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday attributed the high COVID-19 death rate in the city to the pollution caused by stubble-burning and expected a downtrend in it in the next two-three weeks. The minister told reporters here that ...

AstraZeneca CEO says smaller first dose in COVID-19 vaccine is 'big plus'

AstraZenecas chief executive officer Pascal Soriot said on Monday that the lower first dose of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine meant more people can be vaccinated more quickly, as the British drugmaker unveiled interim late-stage trial re...

2020 AMAs: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly make their red carpet debut as couple

Hollywood star Megan Fox and her boyfriend rapper Machine Gun Kelly, together made their awards show debut in Los Angeles at the red carpet event of the American Music Awards over the weekend. According to People Magazine, at the megaevent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020