Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malayalam film 'Jallikattu' is India's official entry to Oscars 2021

Malayalam film 'Jallikattu,' has been selected as India's official entry into the 93rd annual Oscar Awards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:47 IST
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu' is India's official entry to Oscars 2021
Poster of the film 'Jallikattu' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Malayalam film 'Jallikattu,' has been selected as India's official entry into the 93rd annual Oscar Awards. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to break the big news.

"INDIA'S OFFICIAL ENTRY TO #OSCARS... #Malayalam film #Jallikattu will be #India's official entry to the 93rd Academy Awards 2021 #Oscars," he wrote. Directed by filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, written by S Hareesh and R Jayakumar, the film stars actors Sabumon Abdusamad, Santhy Balachandran, Antony Varghese and Chemban Vinod Jose.

The film that was released in 2019, has been adapted from the short story 'Maoist,' by S Hareesh and will be taking part in Oscar's race for the 'Best International Feature Film,' category. Earlier last year, Zoya Akhtar directorial 'Gully Boy,' had been selected as India's official entry into the prestigious award ceremony.

The 93rd Oscar Award ceremony was postponed to April 25, 2021, earlier this year due to the growing coronavirus pandemic concerns. This is the first time in the last 40 years that the award ceremony was rescheduled. It was earlier scheduled to be held on February 28, 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Vardhan chairs meeting with partners working on TB care and management

The fight against TB needs to be made into a Jan Andolan, a peoples movement. An effective communication strategy is needed which would focus on reaching the maximum population complement with preventive, diagnostic and curative aspects of ...

Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band; Taylor Swift voted artist of year for sixth time at American Music Awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Beyonce dominates Grammy nods snubbed The Weeknd calls process corruptBeyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favored alternative artist...

UK cuts foreign aid spending commitment to 0.5% of GDP

Britains government reduced its commitment to foreign aid on Wednesday, pledging to spend 0.5 of gross domestic product on aid in 2021 as opposed to the normal 0.7 figure, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.The move will be popular among som...

UK will not phase out RPI inflation measure before 2030

Britain will not bring the Retail Prices Index RPI measure of inflation in line with the typically lower Consumer Prices Index before 2030. British government statisticians recommended last year that the government immediately bring RPI in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020