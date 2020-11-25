Malayalam film 'Jallikattu' is India's official entry to Oscars 2021

Malayalam film 'Jallikattu,' has been selected as India's official entry into the 93rd annual Oscar Awards. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to break the big news.

"INDIA'S OFFICIAL ENTRY TO #OSCARS... #Malayalam film #Jallikattu will be #India's official entry to the 93rd Academy Awards 2021 #Oscars," he wrote. Directed by filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, written by S Hareesh and R Jayakumar, the film stars actors Sabumon Abdusamad, Santhy Balachandran, Antony Varghese and Chemban Vinod Jose.

The film that was released in 2019, has been adapted from the short story 'Maoist,' by S Hareesh and will be taking part in Oscar's race for the 'Best International Feature Film,' category. Earlier last year, Zoya Akhtar directorial 'Gully Boy,' had been selected as India's official entry into the prestigious award ceremony.

The 93rd Oscar Award ceremony was postponed to April 25, 2021, earlier this year due to the growing coronavirus pandemic concerns. This is the first time in the last 40 years that the award ceremony was rescheduled. It was earlier scheduled to be held on February 28, 2021. (ANI)