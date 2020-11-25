Vicky Kaushal flaunts pumped-up biceps in post-workout pictures

Bollywood's handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday treated his fans to a stunning picture of his pumped-up biceps in his recent post-workout pictures. The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor posted two of the monochrome post-workout pictures on his Instagram stories.

While one picture showed him all geared up for sweating it out in the gym, the other one showed him standing with weights in his hands which seemed like he was in the middle of a deadlift. The 'Manmarziyan' star was wearing a sleeveless black coloured hoodie and a matching cap.

The pictures further showed the 32-year-old actor pulling off a clean-shaven look, which has got several of his fans gush over him. Kaushal had earlier last week resumed work after several months-long coronavirus induced hiatus. (ANI)