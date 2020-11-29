Left Menu
Development News Edition

There is no shortcut in writing films: director Anees Bazmee

From playing the younger version of Shatrughan Sinha's character in 1981's "Naseeb" to becoming a writer-director famous for comedy capers like "No Entry" and "Welcome", Anees Bazmee says his 42 year-long career in the film industry has taught him the most important lesson in life: shortcuts never work.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 13:36 IST
There is no shortcut in writing films: director Anees Bazmee
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

From playing the younger version of Shatrughan Sinha's character in 1981's "Naseeb" to becoming a writer-director famous for comedy capers like "No Entry" and "Welcome", Anees Bazmee says his 42 year-long career in the film industry has taught him the most important lesson in life: shortcuts never work. Born in a remote town of Modasa in Gujarat to poet Abdul Hameed 'Nerang' Bazmee and Khatoon Begum, a homemaker, the 58-year-old director said he developed a penchant for writing from his father. "Writing was something I enjoyed, maybe because of my father as he was a poet. When I was in the fifth grade, he made me translate his poetry from Gujarati to Urdu," Bazmee recalled.

While poetry earned his father love and respect, there was not much money, the director said, adding he entered the film industry as a child artiste at the age of 13 to earn a decent living for his family. Bazmee also starred in the 1977 comedy "Kitaab", directed by Gulzar, and 1979 horror film "Bhayaanak" , featuring Mithun Chakraborty, but acting was never his goal. By the time he turned 17, Bazmee was learning the ropes of filmmaking from legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor on "Prem Rog" as an assistant director on the 1978 film, starring Padmini Kolhapure and Rishi Kapoor. "It has been 42 years since I started working in the industry. This includes my work as a writer, in the art department, editing, sound, etc. I also did ghost writing for 30 to 35 scripts.

"I did so because I wasn't financially stable then. Once these films started doing well, I gained confidence to write a film and officially the first film I wrote was 'Swarg' in 1990. The next nine movies were golden jubilee. Then direction happened," the director told PTI in an interview. Bazmee, who made his directorial debut with the 1995 film "Hulchul" and tasted his first hit as director with "Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha" three years later, said he has always written films for the masses. "My aim is to entertain people across the country. Writing is the most essential ingredient of a successful movie. There is no shortcut in writing, you have to get deeply involved into it. It is an art which either you know or don't know." Even though he is best remembered for his comedies, Bazmee has penned over 60 films across genres such as "Shola Aur Shabnam", "Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj" , "Bol Radha Bol" and "Laadla" .

"I have always made all kind of films from drama to romantic to suspense thriller to comedy," he noted. The director said in the 1990s, he was often the "first choice" to write a Hindi remake of a South film.

"Pratibandh" and "The Gentleman" , starring South star Chiranjeevi and Juhi Chawla, Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's "Raja Babu" and "Gopi Kishen", which saw Suniel Shetty in a double role are some of the Hindi remakes Bazmee wrote in the era. "At that time, I was busy writing eight to nine films and all of them went on to become hit. I have written about 20-25 South remakes here. I am aware about films that are scene-to-scene copy of the original, even the colour of the hero's shirt is the same but I don't believe in that.

"I take the soul of the film and make it the way I want. It is important to understand what is good and bad in a film when you remake it. For a pan-India film, there has to be a different setting, new culture, and style," he said. His directorial "It's My Life", produced by Boney Kapoor, is a Hindi remake of the 2006 Telugu blockbuster "Bommarillu" . Starring Genelia D'Souza and Harman Baweja, the movie is getting a direct-to-TV release 13 years after it was shot.

TV channel Zee Cinema and Kapoor have joined hands to release film on Sunday. "It's My Life", which also features Nana Patekar and comedian Kapil Sharma, was shot back in 2007 but never saw light of the day.

"It is a pleasant surprise that I got from Boney ji. I started this film in 2007. We felt bad that the film didn't release then and now we are happy the film is releasing in coronavirus time on TV when most people are at home due to the pandemic," Bazmee said. The film follows a father (Patekar) whose excessive interference in his son's (Baweja) life leads to the latter harbouring bitterness towards his overbearing father.

The Telugu original starred D'Souza, Siddharth and Prakash Raj in the lead. Bazmee is now looking forward to start shooting for Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" . The production on the film was impact due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The director has also signed on to helm a film for Balaji Telefilms.

TRENDING

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I-T dept detects Rs 450 crore undisclosed income after raids in TN against two groups

The Income-tax department has detected undisclosed income of Rs 450 crore after it searched an IT SEZ developer, its former director and a stainless steel supplier based in Tamil&#160;Nadu, the CBDT said on Sunday. The searches were carried...

Environment-friendly 'kulhad' to replace plastic tea cups at railway stations

Tea will be sold in environment-friendly kulhads earthen cups in place of plastic cups at all railway stations in the country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. The minister was speaking at an event organised at the Dhigawara ra...

Olympic-bound athletes will be given priority when COVID-19 vaccine is available: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that Olympic-bound athletes and the support staff will be given priority when a vaccine is available for COVID-19. Rijiju also said that the country is expected to send the largest ever contingent...

Manufacturers asked to keep 50% oxygen for medical use in Guj

Amid a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the state health department has again directed oxygen production units to keep 50 per cent of their production for medical use so that it could be easily made available to hospitals treating c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020