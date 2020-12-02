Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jennifer Aniston begins shooting for 'The Morning Show' season 2

The "Friends" alumna also shared few pictures from the set and her make-up room. She also serves as one of the show's executive producers alongside Reese Witherspoon, who plays Aniston's co-anchor Bradley Jackson.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 18:22 IST
Jennifer Aniston begins shooting for 'The Morning Show' season 2

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has started filming the second season of her acclaimed series "The Morning Show" . The 51-year-old actor, who plays anchor Alex Levy on the Apple Plus show, shared her selfie in which she is seen wearing a face shield as part of safety protocol for shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Back to work," Aniston captioned the post on Tuesday. The "Friends" alumna also shared few pictures from the set and her make-up room.

She also serves as one of the show's executive producers alongside Reese Witherspoon, who plays Aniston's co-anchor Bradley Jackson. "The Morning Show" explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

The story is told through the lens of two complicated women (Aniston and Witherspoon) working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives. The show is developed by Kerry Ehrin, who also serves as showrunner. Michael Ellenberg, Mimi Leder, Kristin Hahn and Lauren Levy Neustadter are also attached as executive producers.

Returning cast members also include Steve Carrell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry. Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, and Hasan Minhaj are joining the series in its second season.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo reaches 70 pc of its pre-COVID capacity, operating 1,000 daily flights

IndiGo on Wednesday said it has reached 70 per cent of its pre-COVID capacity and is operating 1,000 daily international and domestic flights. India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavir...

Three techies held; LSD, Hashish oil seized

Three software engineers were on Wednesday arrested by the Excise Enforcement sleuths here after high-end narcotics--lysergic acid diethylamide LSD and Hashish oil-- were seized from their possession. Based on reliable information, Excise s...

Bengal minister becomes first volunteer to take 'Covaxin' in phase III trial in Kolkata

West Bengal Urban development minister Firhad Hakim became the first volunteer to take a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in the Phase III trial here on Wednesday. The Phase-III regulatory trial of Covaxin started at the city-based IC...

Israel expects $220 million in non-defence trade with Bahrain in 2021

Israel foresees 220 million in non-defence trade with Bahrain in 2021, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday as it hosted a delegation from the Gulf state to cement newly established ties. Bahrain and neighbour the United Arab Emirates nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020