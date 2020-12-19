Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miss Transqueen India crowns Shaine Soni as its 2020 winner

The Miss Transqueen India pageant on Saturday crowned Shaine Soni as its winner for the year 2020 at an event here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 23:03 IST
Miss Transqueen India crowns Shaine Soni as its 2020 winner
Miss Transqueen 2020 Shaine Soni (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Miss Transqueen India pageant on Saturday crowned Shaine Soni as its winner for the year 2020 at an event here. Soni, who is a fashion designer by profession, will now represent India at the Miss International Queen pageant that is set to take place in Thailand next year.

Shaine Soni is a renowned name in the fashion industry. After winning the pageant, she said that she will take this opportunity to work for the empowerment and betterment of transwomen. She also said that winning the crown is not just a matter of dignity but it is also a promise that she will work with her heart and soul to normalise the conversations around the LGBTQ+ community.

This marks the fourth year of the Miss Transqueen pageant which celebrates the spirit of the LGBTQ+ community. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Malaysia to receive the first batch of Pfizer vaccine in February -report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gene biomarkers indicate liver toxicity quickly, accurately

A research team at the University of Illinois has developed a gene biomarker identification technique that cuts the testing process down to a few days while maintaining a high level of accuracy. The aim of this research was to identify the ...

Capt Amarinder Singh slams Centre over IT raids on 'arhtiyas'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday accused the central government of using intimidatory tactics against the arhtiyas supporting the agitating farmers and said it was indulging vendetta politics. According to an offici...

Over 3.21 lakh people vote in last phase of DDC elections

The eighth and last phase of the District Development Council DDC election came to an end on Saturday with over 3.21 lakh people coming out to exercise their right to vote. According to State Election Commissioner KK Sharma, as many as 3,21...

Trump hints China responsible behind cyberattacks on US

As China-US relations continue to worsen, outgoing President Donald Trump on Saturday said that it could be possible that Beijing had a role to play in the recent cyberattacks on federal government agencies rather than Russia, as was being ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020