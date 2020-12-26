Inside Out 2: Will fans ever get to see Riley’s love life?

The enthusiasts are ardently waiting for the computer-animated comedy film Inside Out 2's premiere. The massive success of the Inside Out in 2015 is believed to pave the way to make of the second sequel. The first film grossed USD 356.5 million in the United States and Canada and USD 501.1 million in other countries. The movie made a worldwide total of USD 857.6 million against the budget of USD 175 million.

The director Pete Docter was asked if there were a plan of filming Inside Out 2. He said they had no plan to make the next sequel. But on January 14, 2016 he stated that the making of sequel was possible, and that he and Pixar would explore ideas.

"We'll see if anything turns up. To me it's not as simple as: 'We liked it, so let's make another one.' What happens is you design these characters not so much looks-wise but as they are as characters and people for a story. So we'll explore it and see what happens," said Peter Docter.

Presently, Walt Disney and Pixar are silent on filming Inside Out 2, and it seems Pixar Animation Studios is busy with other projects. Fans believe the second sequel is secretly under process.

The ending of the first movie had many cliffhangers, which need to be answered or solved in Inside Out 2. The first movie depicts a young girl named Riley, who has five personified emotions—Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust. Riley relocates from Minnesota to San Francisco with her parents and tries to adjust their life in new surroundings. Riley is 12 when the movie ended and she's grown up now. Riley's love life is still unknown to fans. We have also heard of a red button that says 'Puberty', which is most likely to be explored in Inside Out 2.

The director Pete Docter started filming Inside Out in 2010 after he noticed the changes developed in her daughter's personality as she grew older. Then the producers consulted with several psychologists who helped to modify the plot by giving emphasis to the neuropsychological findings. As per human nature, emotions affects interpersonal relationships and can be significantly moderated by them.

The much-awaited Inside Out 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: Frozen 3 plot revealed, movie can portray some characters with funny scenes