Camila Cabello notes what she wishes for in the New Year

Singer Camila Cabello shared her wishes for the New Year on Saturday (local time).

ANI | Toronto (Ontario) | Updated: 02-01-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 11:59 IST
Camila Cabello (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer Camila Cabello shared her wishes for the New Year on Saturday (local time). Taking to Instagram, the American pop star extended New Year greetings to her fans along with a picture that features her snuggling with her pet dog.

The 'Senorita' star wrote, "May we all be happy and peaceful. May we all be healthy and safe. May we all be free from suffering and fear. May we all be strong and feel like we belong." The post got more than one million views within a few hours, including one like from Bollywood star Ananya Pandey.

Earlier, Cabello hogged the limelight on social media by sharing a picture with boyfriend and singer Shawn Mendes where they were seen canoodling with each other. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

