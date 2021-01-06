Left Menu
Development News Edition

Juliano Moreira: Google celebrates 149th birthday of pioneer of psychoanalysis in Brazil

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 06-01-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 10:37 IST
Juliano Moreira: Google celebrates 149th birthday of pioneer of psychoanalysis in Brazil
Juliano Moreira was the first Brazilian university professor to cite and use the psychoanalytic theory in the teaching of medicine. Image Credit: Google doodle

Happy Birthday Juliano Moreira!!!

Google today dedicates a beautiful doodle to the Brazilian psychiatrist, Juliano Moreira on his 149th birthday. He is still often considered the pioneer of psychoanalysis in Brazil.

Juliano Moreira was born on January 6, 1872 in Salvador, capital of the then province of Bahia. He is remembered with full honor for revolutionizing the treatment of people with mental illnesses in Brazil.

Juliano Moreira gets the credit for tirelessly fighting to combat scientific racism and the false linkage of mental illness to skin color. He studied at the Faculdade de Medicina da Bahia (Faculty of Medicine of Bahia). He graduated in 1891 with the thesis Sífilis maligna precoce (Early malignant syphilis). In 1896 he became a professor of psychiatry at his alma mater.

Between 1895 and 1902, Juliano Moreira visited many asylums in Germany, England, France, Italy, and Scotland. He gained the opportunity to apply his newfound knowledge in 1903 when he was appointed to run a national hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for patients with mental illnesses. He was the first Brazilian university professor to cite and use the psychoanalytic theory in the teaching of medicine.

Juliano Moreira often needed to seek out specialists and clinics to treat his own tuberculosis. When the disease got worse, he took a new license and traveled to Europe for better treatment and later went to a sanatorium in Cairo, where he met Augusta Peick, a German nurse from Hamburg. They married in early 1910s and came together in Brazil.

Over nearly three decades in the position, Juliano Moreira implemented sweeping reforms to provide a more humanistic and scientific approach to patient care. He also co-authored a 1903 law that compelled the humane treatment of people with mental illnesses in the country.

Juliano Moreira served the position of director of the Hospício Nacional de Alienados (National Asylum for the Insane) between 1903 and 1930. During his tenure, he humanized the patients' treatment and ended their imprisonment.

Juliano Moreira also gets the credit of identifying mucosal cutaneous leishmaniasis. He sought to prove that the racial issue did not motivate the disease. He also joined the Brazilian Academy of Sciences in 1917 and was its president from 1926 to 1929.

Juliano Moreira died at the age of 61 on May 2, 1933 in a sanatory to treat his tuberculosis. A hospital in his hometown of Salvador was renamed the Juliano Moreira Hospital in the mid-'30s.

Also Read: Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Kimmel, Corden take shows back home as Hollywood urged to halt filming

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Kimmel, Corden take shows back home as Hollywood urged to halt filmingJames Corden and Jimmy Kimmel are taking their late night talk shows back home due to a surge in coronavirus cases in...

Adil Hussain wraps 'Foot Prints on Water' shoot

Actor Adil Hussain has finished shooting for his forthcoming film, Foot Prints on Water, directed by debutante Nathalia Syam. The actor plays an illegal immigrant living in the United Kingdom in the film, backed by Mohaan Nadaar.Hussain too...

Chip giant Qualcomm names Amon CEO as 5G era ramps up

Qualcomm Inc, the worlds biggest supplier of mobile phone chips, said on Tuesday it had named its president and chip division head Cristiano Amon as its new chief executive. Amon, who has been with the San Diego-based company since 1995 and...

Juliano Moreira: Google celebrates 149th birthday of pioneer of psychoanalysis in Brazil

Happy Birthday Juliano MoreiraGoogle today dedicates a beautiful doodle to the Brazilian psychiatrist, Juliano Moreira on his 149th birthday. He is still often considered the pioneer of psychoanalysis in Brazil.Juliano Moreira was born on J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021