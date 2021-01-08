Left Menu
'The Office' leads Nielsen streaming chart ahead of departure from Netflix

Famous sitcom 'The Office' got in hefty viewing on Netflix weeks before being shifted to its rival streamer Peacock.

'The Office' leads Nielsen streaming chart ahead of departure from Netflix
A still from the American sitcom 'The Office'. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Famous sitcom 'The Office' got in hefty viewing on Netflix weeks before being shifted to its rival streamer Peacock. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the beloved comedy has topped the Nielsen streaming charts for the week from December 7 to 13, with Netflix users in the United States watching 1.28 billion minutes' worth of the show.

This also marks the second-highest total for 'The Office' in the four months of Nielsen's weekly rankings. The first highest ratings were at 1.31 billion minutes for the previous week. 'The Office' has been in the top 10 list of the Nielsen streaming chart every week since August 2020. The much-loved show was shifted from Netflix to Peacock on January 1.

The second in the list is 'Star Wars' series 'The Mandalorian' with over 1.04 billion minutes of viewing on Disney+. The previous week's top two shows, Netflix's 'Virgin River and 'The Crown,' dropped to third and fourth place for the week, reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

