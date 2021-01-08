Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor recalls when she could wear denims

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday reminisced about the time when she did not have a baby bump and could, therefore, wear her tight fitted jeans. The 'Heroine' actor who is expecting her second baby with her star husband Saif Ali Khan, has a four-year-old son, Taimur. She took to Instagram stories to share the picture.

In the capture shared by Kapoor, she is seen comfortably dressed in her skin fit rugged jeans and a yellow sweatshirt as she moves out of a car. "When will I wear my jeans again?" the 40-year-old actor wrote alongside the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in 'Good Newwz' with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Most recently, Kareena wrapped up shooting for her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan. She is also a part of Karan Johar's shelved film 'Takht'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)