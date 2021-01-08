Black Clover episode 159 release date confirmed, preview show Asta meeting Lolopechka, Gaja

The anime or manga enthusiasts are quite excited as they are getting closer to the release of Black Clover episode 159. There are no breaks or delay this time. This is really a good news for Black Clover lovers.

Black Clover episode 159 has got the title 'Quiet Lakes and Forest Shadows'. Black Clover lovers are glad to know that the much anticipated Space Kingdom Arc has finally commenced. Asta was looking wonderful in the previous episode and now fans are becoming passionate to see more of him and his powers.

Black Clover episode 159's official preview trailer shows Asta coming across Lolopechka and Gaja after the Candelo mission. Sister Lily finds a wounded man lying on the ground and wants to meet Yuno in Hage, IBT noted. The previous episode showed a moving fortress named Candelo is passing through the Grand Magic Zone near the Spade Kingdom's border.

The good news is that Black Clover episode 159 preview images and trailer are already out. Fans are amazed seeing Noelle and Asta going into the forest region, the area has been terrorized by an unknown foe, BlockToro noted.

The synopsis of Black Clover episode 159 is yet to be revealed. The anime has resumed its regular schedule after the Christmas and New Year hiatus. The new episodes of Black Clover are aired every Tuesday.

Black Clover episode 159 will also show Yuno meeting the wounded man who was spotted in the opening scene in episode 158. IBT predicted that the man is likely to have some key intel regarding the Spade Kingdom. With his mana fast depleting, he will strive to deliver the message to Yuno.

Black Clover episode 159 is expected to be out on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

