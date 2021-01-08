Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black Clover episode 159 release date confirmed, preview show Asta meeting Lolopechka, Gaja

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:20 IST
Black Clover episode 159 release date confirmed, preview show Asta meeting Lolopechka, Gaja
Black Clover episode 159 will also show Yuno meeting the wounded man who was spotted in the opening scene in episode 158. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

The anime or manga enthusiasts are quite excited as they are getting closer to the release of Black Clover episode 159. There are no breaks or delay this time. This is really a good news for Black Clover lovers.

Black Clover episode 159 has got the title 'Quiet Lakes and Forest Shadows'. Black Clover lovers are glad to know that the much anticipated Space Kingdom Arc has finally commenced. Asta was looking wonderful in the previous episode and now fans are becoming passionate to see more of him and his powers.

Black Clover episode 159's official preview trailer shows Asta coming across Lolopechka and Gaja after the Candelo mission. Sister Lily finds a wounded man lying on the ground and wants to meet Yuno in Hage, IBT noted. The previous episode showed a moving fortress named Candelo is passing through the Grand Magic Zone near the Spade Kingdom's border.

The good news is that Black Clover episode 159 preview images and trailer are already out. Fans are amazed seeing Noelle and Asta going into the forest region, the area has been terrorized by an unknown foe, BlockToro noted.

The synopsis of Black Clover episode 159 is yet to be revealed. The anime has resumed its regular schedule after the Christmas and New Year hiatus. The new episodes of Black Clover are aired every Tuesday.

Black Clover episode 159 will also show Yuno meeting the wounded man who was spotted in the opening scene in episode 158. IBT predicted that the man is likely to have some key intel regarding the Spade Kingdom. With his mana fast depleting, he will strive to deliver the message to Yuno.

Black Clover episode 159 is expected to be out on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 278 to focus on Noelle, who will survive – Dante or Nacht?

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt announces 7-day mandatory institutional quarantine for those arriving from UK

Travellers coming to Delhi from the United Kingdom will have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine even if they test negative for COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal announced on Friday, tightening protocols to protect Delhii...

Under interim coach, BFC look to turn new leaf against SCEB

Their coach sacked after three successive defeats, former champions Bengaluru FC will look to bounce back under the guidance of interim coach, Naushad Moosa, when they take on a buoyant SC East Bengal in an ISL fixture here on Saturday.Carl...

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West to end marriage due to regular relationship issues

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to be ending their six-year-old marriage as he was so engrossed in his schedule of creating music that he had no time for her or their children and they faced other relationship issues too. According t...

DHFL auction: Sebi wants to know how Oaktree made credit rating claims of future debt instrument

As the DHFL insolvency resolution enters its final phase, markets regulator Sebi has asked the mortgage firms administrator to explain the claim by a suitor about credit rating of a proposed debt instrument, sources said.The US-based Oaktre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021