Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Barry' S3 is completely written and ready to go: Bill Hader

Actor Bill Hader has revealed that the writing process for the third and fourth seasons of his critically-acclaimed dark comedy Barry has been completed.Hader discussed the status of the third season during his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Season three is completely written and ready to go, and during this time we actually went and wrote season four, so we have both of those kind of done.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 16:55 IST
'Barry' S3 is completely written and ready to go: Bill Hader

Actor Bill Hader has revealed that the writing process for the third and fourth seasons of his critically-acclaimed dark comedy ''Barry'' has been completed.

Hader discussed the status of the third season during his appearance on ''Late Night With Seth Meyers''. ''Right when the lockdown happened in March we were a week away from shooting. The last time I was in a room with a lot of people was the table read for episodes one and two of season three and we were ready to go. And then it all got shut down. ''Season three is completely written and ready to go, and during this time we actually went and wrote season four, so we have both of those kind of done. We’re just waiting until we can start shooting again.” The show features actor Bill Hader as the titular character, a depressed hitman from the Midwest who finds himself drawn into a community of acting students while on a job in Los Angeles.

Hader, along with Alec Berg, has created the show which bagged three Emmy awards, including the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, in 2019.

The show premiered on HBO in March 2018, with a second season following in March 2019. The premium cable TV network renewed the show for the third season in April 2020.

''Barry'' also stars Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, D'Arcy Carden and Henry Winkler.

The show is executive produced by Berg and Hader, while Aida Rodger serves as the co-executive producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination drive to start in India on Jan 16; 3 cr healthcare, frontline workers to get shots first

Indian will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the worlds largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.The ...

Quetta: Pakistani Shia community ends blockades, hundreds attend burial of slain miners

Ending a week of protests, hundreds of Shia Pakistanis gathered on Saturday here to bury 11 coal miners from the Hazara community, who were killed in the Islamic State attack. The rites of the dead miners were carried out amid tight securit...

Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight

A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesias capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said.Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawa...

Bird Flu: Delhi bans import of live birds, Ghazipur poultry market closed for 10 days

In view of the spread of bird flu in several states across the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a ban on the import of live birds in the national capital and said that the Ghazipur poultry market will rema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021