'Barry' S3 is completely written and ready to go: Bill Hader

Actor Bill Hader has revealed that the writing process for the third and fourth seasons of his critically-acclaimed dark comedy ''Barry'' has been completed.

Hader discussed the status of the third season during his appearance on ''Late Night With Seth Meyers''. ''Right when the lockdown happened in March we were a week away from shooting. The last time I was in a room with a lot of people was the table read for episodes one and two of season three and we were ready to go. And then it all got shut down. ''Season three is completely written and ready to go, and during this time we actually went and wrote season four, so we have both of those kind of done. We’re just waiting until we can start shooting again.” The show features actor Bill Hader as the titular character, a depressed hitman from the Midwest who finds himself drawn into a community of acting students while on a job in Los Angeles.

Hader, along with Alec Berg, has created the show which bagged three Emmy awards, including the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, in 2019.

The show premiered on HBO in March 2018, with a second season following in March 2019. The premium cable TV network renewed the show for the third season in April 2020.

''Barry'' also stars Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, D'Arcy Carden and Henry Winkler.

The show is executive produced by Berg and Hader, while Aida Rodger serves as the co-executive producer.

