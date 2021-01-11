Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bruce Langley on 'American Gods' season three: More of rollercoaster than train ride

British actor Bruce Langley says the latest installment of his fantasy-drama series American Gods will feature several fan favourite moments as the third season falls back to the narrative of Neil Gaimons book.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:12 IST
Bruce Langley on 'American Gods' season three: More of rollercoaster than train ride

British actor Bruce Langley says the latest installment of his fantasy-drama series ''American Gods'' will feature several fan favourite moments as the third season falls back to the narrative of Neil Gaimon's book. Based on Gaiman's 2001 novel of the same name, the series primarily revolves around a war brewing between the Old Gods of ancient mythological roots and the New Gods of modern technology.

While the first season of ''American Gods'' was received well— with showrunner Bryan Fuller and Michael Green—its follow-up saw a mixed response, which had ''Lost'' producer Jesse Alexander replacing the duo.

Last month, when the trailer for season three was out, Gaiman wrote on Facebook that the show is ''back to the book and back on track. Judge for yourself.'' In an interview with PTI over Zoom call from Los Angeles, Langley said season three closely follows Gaiman's structure of storytelling.

''The fan base of the show is really smart. In season three, we fall back to the narrative of the book. There are many fan favourite sections. ''We get to go back to Neil's structure. It's more of a rollercoaster than a train ride. If there's a track, we are back on it. I am excited for people to see it.'' Charles Eglee, screenwriter and executive producer of ''Dexter'' and ''The Walking Dead'', serves as the showrunner for season three, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The ten-episode series brings back Langley as the Technical Boy- the new God of technology.

The 28-year-old British-born actor said there's pressure to deliver on fans' expectations ''to a certain extent'' but believes Gaiman's contribution to ''American Gods'' is its biggest strength.

On season three, Gaiman is attached as the writer and executive producer.

''We have the benefit of coming from such a high pedigree in terms of our production team. We have, basically, Neil on tap when we need to. So I know while coming in that we will have some good stuff to play with as a foundation. That's a huge weight off your shoulders.'' Before landing ''American Gods'' in 2017, Langley had featured in the 2015 horror-thriller ''Deadly Waters'' and was busy doing theatre in London.

The show gave him the opportunity to co-star alongside an ensemble of Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki among others.

''In season one, I went to work with people who I had watched on TV for years. But I went in with the attitude that it wouldn't be practical, in any way, shape or form to go in afraid or idolising them in any way. They are professionals there to do a job, exactly the was I am.

''It's my job to come in and do as good a job, if not more, than them. So I do all the work I need to do, before hand, to come in ready to play. Then it's just like dancing, it's good fun.'' The actor credits the show for opening him to a global audience and said the impact of ''American Gods'' has been ''huge'' in his career.

''I have not worked on anything of this scale before. I've never been on a project with so many minds, hands and people working towards the same thing. It has been an amazing experience. It has changed my life,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC reiterates need for committee on farm laws, says it will stop their implementation if panel advises to do so.

SC reiterates need for committee on farm laws, says it will stop their implementation if panel advises to do so....

Kirit Somaiya to file complaint with Maharashtra CEO against Thackeray over non-disclosure of assets

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said that he would meet Chief Electoral Officer Baldev Singh to submit a complaint against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.The complaint will be filed against him for non...

Rolling with the changes: Bridgestone America's CEO on leadership now

As first years on the job go, Paolo Ferrari, president, CEO and COO of BridgestoneAmericas, Inc., has certainly had an eventful one.Ferrari joined the tiremaker in January 2020. Within weeks, he found himself having to navigate a new job an...

Four passengers on Air India's London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Four passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a top official of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said on Monday.Genestrings runs a lab at the Delhi airport to test incoming passengers for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021