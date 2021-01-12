Left Menu

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first, the actor-producer said in a statement.This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Were excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at Hartbeat, to entertain our audience for years to come, he said.

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart and his HartBeat Productions has signed a first-look film production deal with streaming platform Netflix. According to Deadline, Hart will be producing and starring in four new movies that will play exclusively on Netflix.

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself. I am excited to act in and produce cutting-edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first,'' the actor-producer said in a statement.

''This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narratives,” he added.

Hart has previously worked with Netflix on several comedy specials, including the latest “Zero F**** Given”. Scott Stuber, head of original films at Netflix, said Hart had the talent to attract audiences of all ages ''Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we’ve been lucky enough to partner with him many times...There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films. We’re excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at Hartbeat, to entertain our audience for years to come,'' he said.

