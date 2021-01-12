PM condoles death of Swami Harshananda
New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Condoling the death of Swami Harshananda, head of the Bengaluru unit of the Ramakrishna Ashram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that his compassionate nature and insightful knowledge on a wide range of issues will never be forgotten.
The 91-year-old seer died of a cardiac arrest.
''Swami Harshanandaji Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math at Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. His compassionate nature and insightful knowledge on a wide range of issues will never be forgotten. Condolences to his devotees. Om Shanti,'' Modi said in a tweet.
The seer had been suffering from age related issues and was on a wheelchair for the past few months, the ashram authorities said.
