Amitabh Bachchan shares what changes in 78 years through 'now and then' post
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday treated his fans to a collage picture featuring a snap from his childhood days and his older self.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 23:06 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday treated his fans to a collage picture featuring a snap from his childhood days and his older self. The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a monochrome collage picture which contrasts closeup shots of toddler Bachchan with that of his senior self.
The post accumulated more than one lakh views within a few minutes of being posted on the micro-blogging site. " Topi (Cap) ka style same .. just add 78 years, some eyewear, and lots of undeclared hair .. and .. whoooom !!!.. 1942 to 2020 .. Aur ye 16 ghanta chaalu hai. Nahi nahi nahi.. 2021 chaalu hai," he wrote in the caption.
The 'Coolie' actor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. He keeps sharing pictures, and quirky posts on his social media profiles. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
