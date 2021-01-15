Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana govt plans to set up film city: CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:57 IST
Haryana govt plans to set up film city: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the state government is formulating a plan to open a film city in the state for which land spanning 50 to 100 acres has been finalised.

Besides, a state-level award will be given to Haryanvi artistes every year to encourage them and all possible help will be rendered for promoting the arts, he further said in a statement here.

A delegation of Haryanvi folk artistes met the Chief Minister here. The CM discussed with them the steps that can be taken to improve the Haryanvi folk genre during the meeting.

He said an artiste should work on an ideology with regard to the message and teachings that an artiste wants to share with the society.

Reminiscing on the role played by folk artistes in yesteryears, Khattar said earlier folk artistes were invited to give performances in order to raise funds to build schools, temples and dharamshalas, etc.

Sharing such examples, he said that a school was built in Nindana village with the money collected from Sangi Shri Dhanpat Singh who belonged to the village.

Likewise, Haryanvi folk artistes namely Mange Ram, Baje Bhagat and Pandit Lakhmi Chand are famous personalities in folk art, according to the official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Apple plans to launch new podcast subscription service - The Information

Apple Inc is discussing launching a new subscription-based podcast service, the Information reported httpswww.theinformation.comarticlesapple-plans-podcasting-subscription-service-in-threat-to-spotify on Friday, citing people familiar with ...

Spain's Catalonia postpones election to May 30 due to virus surge

Catalonia on Friday postponed a parliamentary election scheduled for Feb. 14 until May 30 because of a surge in coronavirus cases that has pushed hospital occupancy in the restive northeastern region of Spain to one of the highest levels in...

World may never find COVID patient zero, WHO says

The world may never find patient zero in its search for the origins of COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, World Health Organizations technical lead on the disease, said on Friday.A WHO-led team investigating the origins of COVID-19 is to hold vi...

Mike Pence calls Kamala Harris to offer congratulations

Vice President Mike Pence has called his soon-to-be successor Kamala Harris to offer his congratulations, according to two people familiar with the conversation.Its the first known contact between the elected members of the outgoing and inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021