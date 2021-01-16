Avatar 2: Jon Landau shares pictures of Metkayina village

Last year December Avatar 2 director James Cameron posted over twitter some pictures of their film set, including The Matador, a massive forward command boat on a 16-ton, 360-degree motion-control base. Now the franchise's producer Jon Landau has taken to Instagram and posted the picture of Metkayina village.

We know that Avatar focused on the forest and skies of the planet and Avatar 2 is focusing on Na'vi clan of Metkayina the water village of Pandora. In the Instagram post, Jon Landau has described the behind-the-story scenic beauty of Pandora featuring concept artist Jonathan Bach.

"Tomorrow, as part of our Behind Pandora stories, we will be featuring concept artist Jonathan Bach. In advance of that, I thought I would share a concept illustration he created of the Metkayina village. This is just one of the many incredible images that he and the rest of our art department have created for the Avatar sequels. Thank you to everyone on the production design team!" wrote the producer.

Metkayina is known as Na'vi clan located on Pandora's reef. The Metkayina lives freely with a different lifestyle. It looks like Avatar 2 will showcase the Na'vi culture in greater detail than what we saw in Avatar.

In an interview with THR Cameron said "In the second and third films, which will be self-contained stories that also fulfill a greater story arc, we will not back off the throttle of Avatar's visual and emotional horsepower, and will continue to explore its themes and characters, which touched the hearts of audiences in all cultures around the world. I'm looking forward to returning to Pandora, a world where our imaginations can run wild."

The Titanic actor Kate Winslet has teamed up with James Cameron in Avatar 2 and was seen at the bottom of the pool in a picture posted on Avatar's official Twitter in October 2020. The photo went viral.

"I was walking on the bottom of the tank. That's a big ceremonial sequence with those huge heavy wings. That was quite scary. The thing is, when you can hold your breath for seven minutes, you become unafraid. Actually, strangely, I was able to rely on my own ability to hold my breath for that long. Somehow I was not afraid, at all," wrote Kate Winslet in the Tweet.

Avatar 2 is the first of the four planned installments, and the Avatar 3 shooting has already started in New Zealand on September 25, 2017. The budget for the second movie is 400USD million. Until today, the last film remains the second highest-grossing film of all time. During the theatrical run, Avatar broke several box office records and earned 2.79 USD billion against the budget of 237USD million.

Avatar 2 is set to hit the cinemas on December 16, 2022. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.