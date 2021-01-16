Left Menu
Dr. Dre discharged from hospital after suffering brain aneurysm

American rapper and record producer Dr. Dre will finally get to sleep in his own bed as he has been discharged from hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 23:08 IST
Rapper and record producer Dr. Dre (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper and record producer Dr. Dre will finally get to sleep in his own bed as he has been discharged from hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm. Though doctors are still watching over him closely, according to TMZ the 'Forgot about Dre' singer went back home on Friday (local time), while still on the road to recovery. There are medical professionals at his home who will be monitoring his condition 24/7 for the next few weeks to make sure he's okay.

Dr. Dre was in ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. until Wednesday. He was later moved to a private room at the hospital. Although he's been released, doctors still don't know what triggered the brain bleed and that's one of the reasons for the at-home care. As per TMZ, Dre had suffered the aneurysm at his Pacific Palisades home on January 4 and was rushed by ambulance to Cedars. The rapper has been super lucky with this outcome, because brain aneurysms result in death about half the time, and for those fortunate enough to survive, about 2 out of 3 are left with some sort of permanent neurological deficit. (ANI)

