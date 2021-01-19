Left Menu
Dr Shanta, chairperson of Cancer Institute passes away

Her work won several awards, including the MagsaysayAward, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. Dr Shanta was active till her hospitalization.

Dr Shanta, chairperson of Cancer Institute passes away
Dr V Shanta, senior oncologist (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Renowned oncologist and chairperson of the Cancer Institute here, Dr V Shanta, who is noted for her outstanding contribution to cancer care died early on Tuesday.

She was 93.

Sources at the Cancer Institute said Dr Shanta was rushed to hospital after she complained of chest pain last night at about 9 p.m.

She had a massive block that could not be removed. Herend came at about 3.55 a.m., said a senior oncologist at the institute.

Her body was moved to the old Cancer Institutepremises, which she helped to build.

Her work won several awards, including the MagsaysayAward, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

Dr Shanta was active till her hospitalization. During the pandemic, she expressed concern about the new challenges to healthcare that was brought by the lockdown, the institute said.

Lauding Dr Shanta as a doyen of cancer care, Dr AnandaRaja, of the institute said, ''She may have passed away but her work lives on forever,'' he said.

Hailing from a family of Nobel laureates - Sir CV Ramanand Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, Shanta graduated (M.B.B.S.) in1949, D.G.O. in 1952 and M.D, in Obstetrics and Gynecology in1955.

In April 1955, she joined the fledgling Cancer Institute, established in 1954 by the Womens' Indian Association CancerRelief Fund, as its Resident Medical Officer in preference to the Assistant Surgeon's Post in the Women & Children'sHospital, Chennai, to which she had been selected by the madras Public Service Commission.

She played an important role along with Dr Krishnamurthiin developing the Cancer Institute from a cottage hospital of12 beds to a major comprehensive Cancer Centre of national and international stature.

Dr Venkatraman Radhakrishnan, Medical and pediatric oncologist said duty exemption for cancer drugs, free travel for cancer patients in trains and buses, and making cancer a notifiable disease in Tamil Nadu were among her numerous achievements.

She was the force behind the first cancer registry in India, and pioneered in several aspects including initiating the first screening program in India for cancer besides establishing the frst pediatric oncology unit at the institute, he said.

''She also started pediatric oncology as a speciality in India and helped significantly in progress of the specialty. The first pediatric oncology unit in India was established in Cancer Institute in 1960. She was the first pediatric oncologist in India,'' he added.

