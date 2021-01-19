Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about his first song, shares throwback picture featuring little Hrithik Roshan

Taking a walk down the memory lane, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday reminisced about his first song 'Mere Pas Aao' that he crooned for 1979 comedy-drama 'Mr Natwarlal'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-01-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 12:06 IST
Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about his first song, shares throwback picture featuring little Hrithik Roshan
Picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan. Image Credit: ANI

Taking a walk down the memory lane, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday reminisced about his first song 'Mere Pas Aao' that he crooned for 1979 comedy-drama 'Mr Natwarlal'. The 'Don' actor took to Instagram and shared a priceless throwback picture that also sees little Hrithik Roshan.

In the monochromatic photo, Big B is seen seated on a chair as he holds a paper with the lyrics, and is indulged in the music rehearsal. Sporting a 70s look, Senior Bachchan donned a striped full sleeves T-shirt, and bell-bottom pants, while the music production team is also seen in the backdrop. The picture also shows music director Rajesh Roshan and little Hrithik Roshan as he observes the practice, sitting on a wooden chair with his legs crossed.

Refreshing the memory from past time by sharing the image, the 'Shahenshah' star wrote in the caption, "the first song I sang for film .. 'mere paas aao ..' for Mr Natwarlal .. music rehearsal with Rajesh Roshan, Music Director .." "AND .. all this being overseen by one 'palti maar ke ' little one sitting on the bench ... a certain HRITHIK ROSHAN (along with grinning face with smiling eyes emoji)."

Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 1 lakh followers liked the post within 51 minutes of being posted. Dia Mirza commented, "Sweet," and added a red heart emoticon as she adored the throwback picture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth march into 2nd round

Indias ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday progressed to the second round of the ongoing Thailand Open after a comfortable win over Busanan Ongbamrungphan. The Olympic silver medallist Sindhu dominated Thailands Busanan throughout, winning th...

My Hero Academia Season 5 release date confirmed, more focus on joint training arc

The anime lovers are passionately waiting to know when My Hero Academia Season 5 will be out. They are happy as My Hero Academia already got a confirmation for Season 5 earlier.The confirmation of My Hero Academia Season 5 was disclosed by ...

UST Global Announces New Bold Brand and Dynamic Logo, Changes Name to UST

- Engineering the future of fast-growing digital company - helping clients build for resiliency and boundless impactBENGALURU, India, Jan. 19, 2021 PRNewswire -- UST Global, now UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, annou...

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about his first song, shares throwback picture featuring little Hrithik Roshan

Taking a walk down the memory lane, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday reminisced about his first song Mere Pas Aao that he crooned for 1979 comedy-drama Mr Natwarlal. The Don actor took to Instagram and shared a priceless throwback pictu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021