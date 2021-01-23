Left Menu
Development News Edition

Halsey cancels long-postponed tour amid pandemic

American singer-songwriter Halsey has officially cancelled her 2020 tour, which was rescheduled for 2021, as the resumption of major arena tours this year looks increasingly uncertain due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 12:18 IST
Halsey cancels long-postponed tour amid pandemic
Halsey (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Halsey has officially cancelled her 2020 tour, which was rescheduled for 2021, as the resumption of major arena tours this year looks increasingly uncertain due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The singer shared the tour cancellation news on her Twitter handle on Friday. "Safety is the priority. I wish things were different. I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again," the 26-year-old singer wrote on the micro-blogging website.

In a longer, more explanatory note attached to the tweet, Halsey wrote, "Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I'll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates. I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety." "That being said, the Manic tour is now officially cancelled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately," the singer added.

She further said, "This tour was supposed to be my most unique yet for a number of reasons. I was really looking forward to sharing this chapter of my life with you in the ways I best know-how. But for now, I am dreaming of days where we can all be together again. I love you and we will adapt and grow and find new ways to connect despite the circumstances." The 'Without Me' singer concluded by promising to "find new ways to connect despite the circumstances." The singer also told fans that news about refunds would be forthcoming.

"Look out for an email from your point of purchase with instructions regarding how to receive your refund. If you haven't received an email by Monday, reach out to your point of purchase," she said. According to Variety, Halsey's representatives indicated that this would be the only public statement for now, as ticketholders await the email blast with further instructions. Halsey's tweet said that the account "@halseyteamhelp can answer specific questions."

The publication also reported that the Manic tour did manage to get in 17 dates in early 2020, all of them in Europe before the pandemic caused a halt after a March 12 show in Manchester, England. The 'Walls Could Talk' songstress announced in May that the U.S. dates would be pushed back almost exactly a year, to the summer of 2021. Her rescheduled tour was to have begun June 1 in Washington state, with dates that would have included a June 9 show at the Hollywood Bowl before ending July 22 in Irvine, California. Among the others now off the books are two-night stands at New York's Forest Hills Stadium and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WB Governor promises violence-free Assembly elections

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday promised to the people of the state that upcoming Assembly elections will be impartial and violence-free. I assure the people of West Bengal that every step will be taken to ensure impartial...

Bluehost Reviews 2021:Features, Pricing, Pros & Cons

Disclosure This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.Bluehost is one of the most popular and largest web hosting solutions globally that currently powers over 2 million web...

Telcos want govt to clarify the onus of security breach post NSD rollout, ensure price competitiveness

Telcos have asked the government to clarify about the entity that will be held liable if there is a security breach in the network post-implementation of the National Security Directive NSD on the telecom sector, according to industry sourc...

'A Quiet Place II', 'King's Man' and other films delayed

Paramount Pictures has delayed John Krasinskis A Quiet Place II for the third time.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Emily Blunt-starrer film will now open in the US on September 17.The movie, a sequel to 2017 hit that marked Krasins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021