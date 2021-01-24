Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ben Affleck balances packages, coffee while attempting to keep pants up

American actor Ben Affleck was recently photographed enjoying an outing. The star was seen clumsily attempting to carry several packages, sip a drink, and keep his pants from hitting the ground as he headed to his Los Angeles home.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 11:50 IST
Ben Affleck balances packages, coffee while attempting to keep pants up
Ben Affleck. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Ben Affleck was recently photographed enjoying an outing. The star was seen clumsily attempting to carry several packages, sip a drink, and keep his pants from hitting the ground as he headed to his Los Angeles home. According to Page Six, the 48-year-old newly single actor was snapped on Saturday morning picking up a Dunkin' Donuts ice coffee order, as well as at least six packages, attempting to lug the load into his home while sipping his cold brew balanced unsteadily atop the heap.

In several photos, a belt-less Affleck was even seen struggling to keep his black denim jeans from falling. The actor was also snapped straining to keep his pants up while attempting this feat. As reported by Page Six, the 'Pearl Harbor' star and ex Ana de Armas split up this week over the 32-year-old actor's desire to have children, sources exclusively told the outlet.

The 'Batman Vs Superman' star is reportedly not looking to have more kids, sharing his three - 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel, with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. "Ben is not in a place to start a new family. Both he and Ana have three jobs lined up. His family has, and will continue, to be his focus," a source told Page Six

Affleck and de Armas met on the set of the thriller 'Deep Water,' which filmed in 2019 but has seen its release date pushed to summer 2021. The duo was also spotted on a romantic getaway to Cuba in March 2020 before heading to Costa Rica and then Los Angeles just before the first COVID-19 lockdowns began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TMC, BJP busy in 'ego battles'; Cong-Left to fight for Bengal's identity: Jitin Prasada

Alleging that the TMC and the BJP are busy in ego battles, Congress West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada on Sunday said the Congress-Left alliance for the upcoming assembly polls presents to the people an alternative that is committed to bre...

China rescues nine miners after 14 days trapped underground - CCTV

Chinese rescuers pulled nine gold miners to safety on Sunday, 14 days after they were trapped by an underground explosion, state broadcaster CCTV reported, with at least two others still believed to be alive in the mine. Footage showed the ...

UP becomes first state to have 2 airstrips on expressways for landing, take-off of fighter planes

With the completion of the construction of the 3,300-metre-long airstrip near Kurebhar on Purvanchal Expressway, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country with two airstrips on expressways to facilitate emergency landing and t...

Pakistan to launch 5G internet network in 2022-23: Report

Pakistan is planning to roll out the most advanced 5G internet in 2022-23 which will accelerate the download speed 10 times to one gigabit per second Gbps and widen economic activities in the country, a media report said on Sunday.Pakistan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021