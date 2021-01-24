Left Menu
Justin Bieber says his 2014 DUI arrest was 'not my finest hour'

Bieber was arrested in 2014 for Driving Under Influence in Miami and looking back at the incident the singer said he is not proud of the person he was at that point of time.7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-01-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 15:12 IST
Justin Bieber says his 2014 DUI arrest was 'not my finest hour'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pop star Justin Bieber says he was ''unhappy, angry and mislead'' seven years ago when he was arrested for drunk driving. Bieber was arrested in 2014 for Driving Under Influence in Miami and looking back at the incident the singer said he is not proud of the person he was at that point of time.

''7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god,'' he wrote alongside a picture of his arrest. ''I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami,'' he quipped. The ''Sorry'' hitmaker advised his fans to keep faith in God and treat their past as a learning experience. ''All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to 'let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. ''Don't allow shame to ruin your "today" let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be.'' Bieber, 26, was arrested in 2014 for drag racing a yellow Lamborghini on a Miami street and failing a sobriety test. He was charged with resisting arrest, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. The singer didn't have to serve jail time by pleading guilty to reckless driving, making a charitable donation and taking anger management classes.

