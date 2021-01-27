Tony Revolori in talks for lead role in 'Willow' series

Actor Tony Revolori is in negotiations to play the lead role in Disney Plus' ''Willow'' series.

In October 2020, the streamer had announced the sequel series to Ron Howard's 1988 classic movie ''Willow'' with original star Warwick Davis set to return.

The fantasy drama movie, produced by George Lucas, was about a reluctant farmer Willow Ufgood (Davis) who plays a critical role in protecting a baby from a tyrannical queen who vows to destroy her and take over the world.

The sequel series will feature Ellie Bamber, Cailee Spaeny and Erin Kellyman besides Davis, reported Deadline.

The show has a script by Jonathan Kasdan, who will showrun the series with Wendy Mericle.

It will introduce new characters to the enchanted realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters, and welcomes back its namesake hero, Willow.

Kasdan, Mericle, Howard and Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan are the executive producers on the series. Julia Cooperman is a producer.

''Willow'' is expected to start shooting later this year in Wales, where much of the original film was shot.

Revolori is best known for playing Flash in Sony and Marvel Studios' ''Spider-Man: Homecoming'' and ''Spider-Man: Far from Home''. His film credits also include Wes Anderson's ''Grand Budapest Hotel'' and ''The 5th Wave''.

