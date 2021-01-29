New York City restaurants to resume limited indoor dining on Feb. 14 - governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, citing an improvement in the state's coronavirus metrics, said on Friday that New York City's restaurants may reopen their indoor dining areas at 25% of capacity on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

The resumption of indoor dining for the thousands of New York restaurants that have been surviving on takeout business and makeshift outdoor pavilions since mid-December comes on one of the busiest days of the year in the restaurant industry.

