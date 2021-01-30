Left Menu

The Expendables 4 can mark end to franchise, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:10 IST
Earlier, Sylvester Stallone announced that The Expendables 4 would be the final film in the series. Image Credit: Facebook / The Expendables

The action movie lovers are passionately waiting for the updates on The Expendables 4. Let's have a look at how far the movie has reached in development. In the last year, a major development took place in favor of the making fourth film.

The action enthusiasts always love to see the presence of previous action heroes in The Expendables 4 like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Antonio Banderas, Jet Li, Wesley Snipes, Arnold Schwarzenegger to name a few. In August 2020, a Spanish distribution company Vértice Cine working with Lionsgate and Millennium Films confirmed returning with Statham, Stallone, Banderas, and Dolph Lundgren in the main cast.

Earlier, Stallone announced that The Expendables 4 would be the final film in the series. Last year it was confirmed that Patrick Hughes will return to the series as a director. We all know that almost all the productions throughout the world had to halt and postpone their projects due to the world health crisis. Similarly, the filming for The Expendables 4 was delayed. Fans will be excited to learn that in November 2020 the Millennium Media president, Jeffrey Greenstein, said that the production would start its work on The Expendables 4 after delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, fans would be glad to hear that The Expendables 4 is set to release in 2022. Moreover, D.J. Caruso directed a spin-off film titled The Expendables: A Christmas Story is slated to release in December 2021. The movie is scripting by Max Adams. It is reported that the movie production budget is $70 million. The plot will primarily revolve around Jason Statham's character, Lee Christmas. The stars Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, and Arnold Schwarzenegger will reprise their roles while Tony Jaa is cast in an undisclosed role.

The Expendables 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

