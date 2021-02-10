Left Menu

'Jallikattu' fails to make the cut at Oscars

End of Sentence had won an Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019.The final nominations for the Oscars will be announced on March 15.No Indian film has ever won an Oscar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 10:12 IST
'Jallikattu' fails to make the cut at Oscars

Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery's ''Jallikattu'', India's official entry in the Best International Feature category at the 93rd Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race.

The Malayalam-language movie is not part of the shortlist of 15 features that will be vying for a spot in the final five, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced on Wednesday.

Thomas Vinterberg’s ''Another Round'', starring Mads Mikkelson, has made it to shortlist that also include Andrei Konchalovsky’s ''Dear Comrades!'' (Russia), Agnieszka Holland's ''Charlatan'' (Czech Republic) and two documentaries -- ''The Mole Agent'' from Chile and ''Collective'' from Romania.

The other contenders are ''Quo Vadis, Aida?'' (Bosnia and Herzegovina), ''Two of Us'' (France), ''La Llorona'' (Guatemala), ''Better Days'' (Hong Kong), ''Sun Children'' (Iran), ''Night of the Kings'' (Ivory Coast), ''I’m No Longer Here'' (Mexico), ''Hope'' (Norway), ''A Sun'' (Taiwan) and ''The Man Who Sold His Skin'' (Tunisia).

Films from 93 countries were eligible in the category.

In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films in order to cast a ballot.

Pellissery's ''Jallikattu'' is based on the short story Maoist by Hareesh and stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran.

The film had its premiere on September 6, 2019 at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and received widespread critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, Karishma Dev Dube-directed ''Bittu'' has made it to the Best Live Action Short Film shortlist for the Oscars.

The movie is part of 10 film shortlist that also include ''Da Yie'', ''Feeling Through'', ''The Human Voice'', ''The Kicksled Choir'', ''The Letter Room'', ''The Present'', ''Two Distant Strangers'', ''The Van'' and ''White Eye''.

Based on a true story, the movie is a short film about a close friendship between two girls, eclipsed by an accident at their school. ''Bittu'' is presented by Indian Women Rising, a cinema collective that was recently formed by filmmakers Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Ruchikaa Kapoor.

Monga's 2018 production ''Period. End of Sentence'' had won an Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019.

The final nominations for the Oscars will be announced on March 15.

No Indian film has ever won an Oscar. The last Indian film that made it to the final five in the Best International Feature category was Ashutosh Gowariker's ''Lagaan'' in 2001 ''Mother India'' (1958) and ''Salaam Bombay'' (1989) are the other two Indian movies to have made it to the top five.

In 2019, Zoya Akhtar's ''Gully Boy'', starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was India's entry to the Oscars.

The 93rd Academy Awards, which were postponed from their usual February date due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on April 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: UK police arrest eight in probe into U.S. celebrities SIM-swapping attacks; New Hollywood remake of 'Wizard of Oz' is in the works and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.UK police arrest eight in probe into U.S. celebrities SIM-swapping attacksBritish police said on Tuesday they had arrested eight people as part of an investigation into the SIM-swa...

Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney to step down; Sushant Dash to take over

Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney will step down and Sushant Dash will be taking over as CEO from May 1, 2021, the company announced on Wednesday.Dash will join Tata Starbucks as CEO Designate effective April 1, 2021.Navin Gurnaney, CEO, ha...

420 e-Hospitals established under Digital India initiative: Ravi Shankar Prasad

As many as 420 e-Hospitals have been established across the country as part of the Central governments Digital India initiative, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed on Wednesday. He also informed that over 18.37 crore transactions h...

Microsoft extends Black Office theme to include document canvas

Microsoft Word now offers a dark canvas page background as the company has extended the Black Office theme. Previously, users could use Word with a dark ribbon and toolbars, but the document colour stayed bright white.With dark mode being m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021