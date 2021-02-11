Priyanka Chopra Jonas releases her “honest, raw” memoir ‘Unfinished’

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas officially turned author on Thursday with the release of her first book, ''Unfinished: A Memoir'', which she described as ''honest, raw and vulnerable''.

The 38-year-old star behind over 60 Bollywood and Hollywood films and shows revealed that her very endeavour into the world of non-fiction came to fruition in the coronavirus pandemic lockdown last year.

“It took about two years, but I predominantly wrote it during quarantine – the six months that I was home last year. It gave me the time for the first time in life to be in one place,” said Chopra Jonas.

“I think it also helped me to write the book the way it is, which is honest, raw and vulnerable, maybe more than I have ever been and maybe more than I will ever be,” she said.

Home for the star is usually divided between Los Angeles, where she lives with husband Nick Jonas, and Mumbai but London has been more of a base recently as she completes shooting for ''The Matrix 4'', romantic comedy ''Text For You'' and spy thriller ''Citadel'', which will run on until November this year.

“I have written all my life but I have never written a book. Writing is something I have tremendous respect for and was also afraid of, which was a big reason I wanted to do it. I'm always someone who likes to take my fears on and this is my way of doing that,” she said. In reference to what she hopes from the final product, she added: “For the people who know me, I hope that they would see me as a person, as a girl, not someone who is made of steel. For people who don't know me, who might come across the book, I would say please give my first attempt at writing a chance because it's the story of a girl from a small town, an unassuming background who built a career on her own back.” The memoir promises to offer insights into Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ childhood in India, her formative teenage years in the US. Her return to India resulted in the newcomer to the pageant world, against all odds, winning the national and international beauty competitions – Miss India and Miss World – that launched her global acting career. Whether reflecting on her nomadic early years or the challenges she has faced as she doggedly pursued her calling on a global stage, Chopra Jonas says she has tried to share both her challenges and triumphs in the memoir.

The end result is a book, published by the Michael Joseph imprint, which covers her dual-continent 20-year-long career as an actor and producer and her work as a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador.

“All these facets are facets of my job; they are not who I am. I bifurcate my personal home life and my work life very clearly,” notes the actor, most recently seen on screen in the Netflix release ''The White Tiger''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)