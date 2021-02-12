Left Menu

Information Office of Beijing Municipal Government Releases "I am in Beijing for Spring Festival" Video Series

The Chinese New Year 2021 is special due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is not over yet.A notice was issued a few weeks ago encouraging people to stay where they work and live during the 2021 Spring Festival holiday, from Feb. 11 to 17, to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

Information Office of Beijing Municipal Government Releases "I am in Beijing for Spring Festival" Video Series

BEIJING, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese New Year 2021 is special due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is not over yet.

A notice was issued a few weeks ago encouraging people to stay where they work and live during the 2021 Spring Festival holiday, from Feb. 11 to 17, to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. Beijing, with a permanent migrant population of nearly 10 million, is ready to accommodate the people with a hearty and homelike reception.

The Beijing Municipal Government has rolled out measures to ensure those who stay in the city enjoy the Spring Festival, including issuing shopping coupons and free entrance tickets. Besides, mobile phone users in Beijing are eligible for receiving 20 gigabyte free data packages during the festival.

Tens of millions of its citizens will be benefited by these favorable policies. ''We will be rehearsing and practicing during the Spring Festival,'' said Song Yan, a Peking Opera performer with 40 years' experience. His Peking Opera troupe have also arranged festive performances in smaller venues to celebrate the New Year.

Josh Dominick works as a volunteer in a non-profit group to help the disabled. He has been living in Beijing for 20 years. ''Making dumplings is like everything else. Practice always makes perfect. I hope that the dumplings I make this year will not fall apart,'' he said.

Yang Jiaxi (nicknamed Qiuqiu), an eight-year-old ice hockey player, has been playing ice hockey for more than four years. Now, he attends ice hockey training twice a week, even during the Spring Festival and dreams to become an excellent ice hockey player in the future.

Produced by the Information Office of Beijing Municipal Government, the seven-episode ''I am in Beijing for Spring Festival'' video series will show you how people from different countries and different backgrounds spend their Spring Festival in Beijing.

