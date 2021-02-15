Siddharth-Garima's directorial venture 'Dukaan' to release in 2022

''Dukaan'', a film on surrogacy directed by writer duo Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal, is slated to be released next year, the makers announced on Monday.

The writers, popular as Siddharth-Garima, are best known for their work on ''Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'' and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha''.

The duo, who is also set to direct the youth drama ''Saale Aashiq'', backed by Sony Pictures Films India, took to Instagram to share the first-look poster of ''Dukaan''.

''Main tumhare bacche ki maa banne wali hun (I'm pregnant with your child),'' they captioned the poster with the release year of the film.

''Dukaan'' stars actor Monika Panwar, who featured on the Netflix crime drama series ''Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega'', in the lead role.

The poster shows Panwar as a heavily pregnant Gujarati village belle with a barcode attached to her belly.

The actor, a National School of Drama graduate, also shared the poster on her profile.

''My next precious project 'DUKAAN' with my favourite writer and director duo @siddharthgarima. Dukaan khuli gayi che (The shop is open),'' she wrote.

In a 2019 interview, Garima told PTI that the duo are working on movies based on surrogacy and honour killing.

''We are working on a film that revolves around surrogacy, it was earlier called 'Jasmine' and another one is on honour killing. Both the films are ready and we shall go for whichever is ready casting wise first,'' she had said.

''Dukaan'' is backed by Kalamkaar Picture Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)