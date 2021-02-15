Left Menu

Siddharth-Garima's directorial venture 'Dukaan' to release in 2022

Dukaan khuli gayi che The shop is open, she wrote.In a 2019 interview, Garima told PTI that the duo are working on movies based on surrogacy and honour killing.We are working on a film that revolves around surrogacy, it was earlier called Jasmine and another one is on honour killing. Both the films are ready and we shall go for whichever is ready casting wise first, she had said.Dukaan is backed by Kalamkaar Picture Productions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:22 IST
Siddharth-Garima's directorial venture 'Dukaan' to release in 2022

''Dukaan'', a film on surrogacy directed by writer duo Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal, is slated to be released next year, the makers announced on Monday.

The writers, popular as Siddharth-Garima, are best known for their work on ''Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'' and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha''.

The duo, who is also set to direct the youth drama ''Saale Aashiq'', backed by Sony Pictures Films India, took to Instagram to share the first-look poster of ''Dukaan''.

''Main tumhare bacche ki maa banne wali hun (I'm pregnant with your child),'' they captioned the poster with the release year of the film.

''Dukaan'' stars actor Monika Panwar, who featured on the Netflix crime drama series ''Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega'', in the lead role.

The poster shows Panwar as a heavily pregnant Gujarati village belle with a barcode attached to her belly.

The actor, a National School of Drama graduate, also shared the poster on her profile.

''My next precious project 'DUKAAN' with my favourite writer and director duo @siddharthgarima. Dukaan khuli gayi che (The shop is open),'' she wrote.

In a 2019 interview, Garima told PTI that the duo are working on movies based on surrogacy and honour killing.

''We are working on a film that revolves around surrogacy, it was earlier called 'Jasmine' and another one is on honour killing. Both the films are ready and we shall go for whichever is ready casting wise first,'' she had said.

''Dukaan'' is backed by Kalamkaar Picture Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CSS Corp Wins 2021 Gold Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service

Awarded for its Customer Experience Transformation PlatformBengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has been presented with Gold Stevie Award in...

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for coronavirus

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for coronavirus, said a hospital where the CM is admitted after he fainted in a rally.He has mild symptoms and his condition is stable, the Ahmedabad-based medical facility said on Mon...

Toolkit case: Nikita and Shantanu attended a zoom meeting organised by 'pro-khalistani' group PFJ, says Delhi Police.

Toolkit case Nikita and Shantanu attended a zoom meeting organised by pro-khalistani group PFJ, says Delhi Police....

Tennis-Injured Berrettini withdraws to send Tsitsipas into last eight

Matteo Berrettini withdrew from his Australian Open fourth-round match against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday due to an abdominal strain.The Italian ninth seed suffered the injury during his win against Russian Karen Khachanov in the th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021