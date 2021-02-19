Kate McKinnon exits Hulu series 'The Dropout' about Elizabeth Holmes

Actor Kate McKinnon has exited Hulu limited series ''The Dropout'' based on ABC News/ABC Radio's podcast about the rise and fall of businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Theranos. Hulu gave ''The Dropout'' a straight-to-series order in April 2019, with McKinnon on board to star and executive produce the show. According to Deadline, makers are now looking for a new actor to play the role of the disgraced entrepreneur.

Filming is slated to start sometime this year. Produced by Disney's Searchlight Television, ''The Dropout'' has the podcast's host/creator Rebecca Jarvis and producers Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson, onboard as executive producers. The podcast, launched in January 2019, was also turned into a two-hour documentary that aired on ABC News' ''20/20'' in March the same year.

Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, founded Theranos in early 2000s. The company invented the Edison machine, a diagnostic tool that promised an easy way to test for 200 diseases. But the machine didn't work as she claimed, though she lured wealthy investors including Betsy DeVos and Rupert Murdoch.

She became of the richest women in the world before being indicted by a federal jury in 2018 on nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

