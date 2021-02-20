Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 22:02 IST
Mumbai police to get custody of gangster Ravi Pujari on Monday
A Mumbai police team has left forBengaluru to take gangster Ravi Pujari into custody on Mondayafter a court in Karnataka allowed the handover, an officialsaid here on Saturday.

It is a big success in Mumbai Crime Branch's effortsto get Pujari's custody, Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissionerof Police (Crime), Mumbai, said.

Pujari, who was brought to India from South Africa inFebruary last year after being on the run from the law forseveral years, is currently jailed in Karnataka.

An official said the Crime Branch's Anti ExtortionCell will arrest Pujari in a firing incident that took placein Vile Parle on October 21, 2016, and in which the stringentMCOCA was invoked.

Seven aides of Pujari are already in jail in this casewhile he was absconding, the official added.

A team led by then in charge of AEC Inspector AjaySawant and Inspector Sachin Kadam were working to get custodyof the gangster, he said.

Pujari, originally from Udupi in Karnataka, ran anextortion racket from abroad that targeted businessmen, filmpersonalities etc, said police.

