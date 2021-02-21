Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-02-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 13:44 IST
Sasha Calle tapped as DC's new 'Supergirl'

Actor Sasha Calle, who was last year nominated for a Daytime Emmy for her performance in ''The Young and the Restless'', has landed the feature role in DC Universe's new ''Supergirl''.

The Boston-born Colombian actor was chosen from more than 425 candidates and is the first Latina Supergirl to be in the DC Entertainment Universe, reported Deadline.

Calle, 25, will make her debut in Warner Bros' ''The Flash'', starring Ezra Miller in the lead.

''It'' series fame director Andy Muschietti is attached to direct ''The Flash''.

''I saw more than four hundred auditions. The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role,'' said Muschietti about Calle.

Helen Slater first played Supergirl in the 1984 Warner Bros movie and most recently, Melissa Benoist donned the cape on the Warner Bros TV series for 126 episodes.

Calle is set to join ''The Flash'' production soon.

