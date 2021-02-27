Boruto Chapter 56 spoilers revealed, Boruto can become the new Otsutsuki god

Boruto Chapter 56 is the upcoming issue in the manga series. The spoilers will come out soon. Boruto: Naruto Next Generation's manga enthusiasts are waiting for the spoilers for a long time. Let's have a look at what you can have in the imminent chapter.

According to the source, Boruto Chapter 56 storyline is turning in a new direction. Chapter 56 will bring many new things to your table. Boruto Chapter 55 ends with the conclusion of the battle. Isshiki and Momoshiki were defeated and it's time to get back to their homeland, Konoha village. But before taking his last breath Isshiki disclosed all the secrets of Code which was transferred from Karma. He also revealed that a new villain is on the rise. It is expected that Boruto Chapter 56 will show Boruto becoming the new Otsutsuki god.

After defeating both the Otsutsukis, the boys finally returned to their home Konoha village. People of villages were very glad to see Boruto, Naruto, Kawaki, and Sasuke. Everyone is taking care and worried about the boys' injuries. The villagers are discussing scenarios that are totally different now. It seems the situation is becoming calm as it happens before a storm.

More spoilers and the raw scans on Boruto Chapter 56 will be out within few days just before the manga release in the form of a magazine cover, preview texts, advertisements. Although there is no fixed date to release the spoilers, still it comes two to three days before the release of any chapters.

Appendix card preview for next months release: "New test/trials are awaiting Boruto, who just returned to the village!!" Chapter 56 Release Date: March 18th 2021 pic.twitter.com/2TMjyMP3Ht — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) February 18, 2021

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese manga that is popular issuing monthly serialization. We can assume that more spoilers for Chapter 56 to be out around March 14, during the availability of raw scan.

Boruto Chapter 56 will drop on Thursday, March 18, 2021. We will post the spoilers as soon as it revealed officially. So stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

