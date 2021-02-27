Left Menu

The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page reveals Sparrow Academy logo

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 27-02-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 23:03 IST
According to Netflix, the filming of the third season will conclude in August 2021. Image Credit: Facebook / The Umbrella Academy

Netflix's superhero series The Umbrella Academy has been already renewed for Season 3. While the production had to be postponed a few months due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the good news is that filming of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has finally started.

Meanwhile, Elliot Page, who played Vanya Hargreeves in the last two seasons and will play the same role in The Umbrella Academy Season 3, has confirmed on Instagram that the production of Season 3 has already started. Elliot's post also hints at the fact that Season 3 could get a new logo as the image he shared with his post has an umbrella and a sparrow sitting on top it. The sparrow probably alludes to the Sparrow academy that was teased at the end of season two. Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @elliotpage

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 ended by introducing a new name for itself - The Sparrow Academy. The Academy has five children. Sir Reginald Hargreeves formed a new group of super-hero named The Sparrow Academy. Justin H. Min will play an alternate-universe-version of his character Ben, alongside a host of new faces.

The remaining Hargreeves siblings are also returning in The Umbrella Academy Season 3. The actors are Elliot Page (as Vanya Hargreeves), Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves), Emmy Raver-Lampman ( Allison Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves), Colm Feore (Sir Reginald Hargreeves), Jordan Claire Robbins (Grace Hargreeves) and Aidan Gallagher (The Boy / Number Five).

In terms of the new cast, Justin Cornwell is joining as Sparrow leader Marcus in The Umbrella Academy Season 3. The other cast members are Britne Oldford (as Fei), Jake Epstein ( Alphonso Hargreeves ), Genesis Rodriguez ( Sloane Hargreeves), and Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts).

According to Netflix, the filming of the third season will conclude in August 2021. As The Umbrella Academy Season 1 premiered in February 2019 and Season 2 was launched in July 2020, we can assume The Umbrella Academy Season 3 might release in late 2021 or at the beginning of 2022. Stay tuned for more updates on the web and television series.

