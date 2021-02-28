Left Menu

Here's why Orlando Bloom sings to his baby daughter

British actor Orlando Bloom during a recent virtual appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' divulged that he sings to his baby daughter in the hopes that he can influence her first word.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 14:44 IST
Here's why Orlando Bloom sings to his baby daughter
Orlando Bloom. Image Credit: ANI

British actor Orlando Bloom during a recent virtual appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' divulged that he sings to his baby daughter in the hopes that he can influence her first word. According to People magazine, the 44-year-old actor revealed to host Graham Norton that he frequently sings for his 6-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, with the hopes that her first word would be 'dad'. Bloom shares his daughter with his fiance and singer Katy Perry.

Sharing the details he said, "I sing anything that has 'daddy' in it, just because I want her to say dad before she says anything else." During the show, speaking to Bloom, comedian Aisling Bea said, "Does the baby go like, 'well can you put Katy Perry on?'" To which Bloom replied, Yeah she's like 'Mom's going to be much better at this than you.'"

"Alexa, play mommy," host Graham Norton joked. Adding to the conversation, Bloom said, "She sort of has said a bit of 'dada,' every time I come up she's very excited to see me."

As per People magazine, Bloom and Perry welcomed their baby girl in August. Daisy is Perry's first child and second for Bloom, who also shares a 10-year-old son named Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's COVID-19 shot

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected on Sunday to recommend Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S. regulators on Saturday...

'I've had to find another way': Judi Dench on maintaining successful career despite eyesight loss

Oscar-winning British actor Judi Dench, on Saturday local time revealed about maintaining her successful career despite experiencing eyesight loss. According to People Magazine, the Philomena star recently appeared in a London-based charity...

Reliance acquires majority equity stake in skyTran Inc

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited RSBVL announced that it has acquired an additional equity stake in its investee company skyTran for a consideration of USD 26.76 million increasing its shareholding to 54.46 per cent on a fully d...

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas

Three police officers were injured in a possible explosion in the US state of Kansas while responding to a call at a vacant home, CNN reported citing authorities statement. Just after 4 PM officers were dispatched to check a vacant residenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021