Money Heist Season 5: Fans comment on Alicia’s baby bump, know more in details!

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is yet to get the official release date by Netflix. The imminent fifth season has definitely become one of the most anticipated Netflix drama series fans have been waiting since Season 4 dropped its finale.

The delay for Money Heist Season 5 was inevitable due to the rise of Covid-19 pandemic. However, the good part is that the filming had already begun spotting characters like Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Marseille (Luka Peroš) and Tatiana (Diana Gomez) on location in Denmark.

The rumor is in the air that Money Heist Season 5 can deal with Alicia Sierra's pregnancy. However, nothing official has been revealed on it. Najwa Nimri may have given away a major plot point for fifth season after the series lovers claimed she was spotted behind-the-scenes without her character Alicia's pregnancy bump.

More theories about the series' newest antagonist, Alicia have commenced following the star's recent appearance on social media, Express.co.uk noted.

"In terms of Alicia, she was doing a livestream on Instagram whilst filming and many noticed she didn't have the baby bump anymore - so does she give birth?" one fan (User looloo306) wrote on Reddit.

"I'm not really sure how the Professor will get out of what happened at the end of season four - he's at gunpoint with her but I feel like it will be some kind of confrontation?" fan wrote.

The returning cast members in Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) include Úrsula Coberó as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, José Manuel Poga as Gandía, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, and Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo.

Netflix has declared two new cast members for Money Heist Season 5 – Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense8 actor) and Patrick Criado (1898. The last of the Philippines). The avid viewers have speculated that Miguel Ángel Silvestre will play Tokyo's former lover in a flashback sequence.

Money Heist Season 5 does not have an official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Spanish series.

