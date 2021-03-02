After split from Ashley Benson, G-Eazy sparks romance rumours with model Josie Canseco

American rapper G-Eazy and model Josie Canseco sparked dating rumours after they were spotted spending time together at a party in Hollywood Hills over the weekend. According to the outlet, the 31-year-old rapper was seen cosying up to the 24-year-old model, who at one point rested her leg on his lap.

But the sources to Page Six told the outlet that Canseco, the daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco, has put G-Eazy in the friend zone. "For the record, there is no relationship romantically between the two of them," Canseco's representative told Page Six on Monday.

"They are old friends. That is how she wants to maintain it." Her representative added that she is "newly single" and "just enjoying life" and was out celebrating her three new covers in Maxim Mexico with friends.

Their public snuggle session comes nearly a month after G-Eazy ended things with actor Ashley Benson. As reported by Page Six, he and the 31-year-old 'Pretty Little Liars' alum were first linked in May 2020 when they were photographed holding hands and kissing. The new romance surprised fans as the 'Spring Breakers' actor had just called it quits with model Cara Delevingne the previous month after two years of dating.

Before dating Benson, G-Eazy was linked to Halsey, who is also friends with Canseco. Meanwhile, Canseco dated Brody Jenner for a few months but they broke up in October 2019. (ANI)

