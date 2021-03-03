Left Menu

Alice Eve to lead horror film 'The Queen Mary'

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Actor Alice Eve will be headlining the upcoming horror movie ''The Queen Mary''.

According to Deadline, the movie is the first in a planned trilogy of horror films inspired by the hauntings on-board the infamous ocean liner, which is now permanently docked in Long Beach, California. The multi-storied ocean liner, named Time Magazine's most haunted place in the world, receives two million visitors each year.

The plot details of the movie have kept under wraps.

''Dracula Untold'' director Gary Shore will helm the movie from a screenplay he wrote with Stephen Oliver and Tom Vaughan.

The project will be produced by Brett Tomberlin of Imagination Design Works, along with Nigel Sinclair and Nicholas Ferrall of White Horse Pictures, Thorsten Schumacher and Lars Sylvest for Rocket Science, and Jason Newmark and Laurie Cook of New scope.

Eve is best known for starring in movies such as ''She's Out of My League'', ''Men in Black 3'', ''Star Trek Into Darkness'' and ''Before We Go''.

The actor most recently starred in Julian Fellowes ''Downton Abbey'' follow-up ''Belgravia''. She is currently shooting for Amazon's series ''The Power''.

