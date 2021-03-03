Left Menu

Santhali actress Birbaha Hansda joins TMC

Daughter of the founder of Jharkhand Party Naren Naren Hansda and politician Chunibala Hansda, Birbaha said her decision was prompted by the urge to reach out to more people and work for the society including her tribal people.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Well-known Santhali actress Birbaha Hansda on Wednesday joined the Trinamool Congress, hours after the party inducted Bengali film heroine Sayantika Banerjee in its fold.

Hansda, who took the Trinamool Congress flag from party Secretary-General Partha Chatterjee. had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Jharkhand Party (Naren) ticket.

Daughter of the founder of Jharkhand Party (Naren) Naren Hansda and politician Chunibala Hansda, Birbaha said her decision was prompted by the urge to reach out to more people and work for the society including her tribal people.

''I was working for people since long, however, I was not getting a platform to increase my outreach. Today I have joined the Trinamool Congress to increase my outreach and work for the people and help Didi in her fight against BJP,'' she said.

Chatterjee said the TMC wanted to put young people like her to work for masses. ''Our leader Mamata Banerjee is also committed to work for tribals. Birbaha is an ambassador of the community.'' TMC had earlier inducted several Bengali film personalities including veteran Dipankar Dey, Saayoni Ghosh, Kanchan Mallick and others in the party as well as directors Raj Chakraborty and Sudeshna Roy.

Hansda, whose debut film in 2008 was Ado Alom Aso Aa, had also earned acclaim for her roles in Achchha Thik Geya, Aas Tanhe Ena Amre, Amge Sari Dulariya (2012), Tode Sutam (2013), Jupur Juli, Aalom Rejinya Sakom Sindoor (2013), Jawai Orah Bongay Chapal Kiding (2014), Malang and Fulmoni.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

