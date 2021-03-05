Left Menu

You can always tell a film's intention: Awkwafina, Kelly Marie Tran on avoiding stereotypes

Thats definitely a very important thing I look at whenever Im reading a script or thinking about being part of anything, she told PTI.Tran, 32, said apart from successfully capturing the essence of Asia, Raya and the Last Dragon also redefines the idea of a conventional Disney princess.The film travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:11 IST
You can always tell a film's intention: Awkwafina, Kelly Marie Tran on avoiding stereotypes

For actors Awkwafina and Kelly Marie Tran, it is important to look for layered characters and authentic references when they are offered a script focusing on the Asian community.

Animated film ''Raya and the Last Dragon'' ticked all the boxes for the ''Star Wars'' actor Marie Tran and Awkwafina, who is known for ''Crazy Rich Asians'' and ''The Farewell''.

A Walt Disney Animation Studios' project, ''Raya and the Last Dragon'' features Tran as the studios' first animated Asian princess/warrior Raya and Awkwafina as the magical, mythical, self-deprecating dragon Sisu.

Directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada, the film derives references from across Asia -- including the martial art forms, clothing, cuisine, cultural symbols, and customs. ''I think you can always tell a film's intention or the themes that are acting as the backbone of any script when you read. There is always a gut feeling if it is coming from a good or bad place,'' Awkwafina told PTI in a Zoom roundtable interview.

The 32-year-old actor, whose real name is Nora Lum, said, ''Raya and the Last Dragon'' beautifully encapsulates different aspects of Asia and that's something she aspires to achieve in all her films.

''If it's not an Asian-centric cast or story, and there is an Asian character in it, it is really important for me that the character is not one-dimensional and has something to say. The story of that character has to be based upon something that's real and authentic. I look for character's depth and heart of the movie,'' she added. Tran, who became the first woman of colour to have a lead role in the Star Wars franchise when she starred as Rose Tico in 2017's ''Star Wars: The Last Jedi'', said playing a character that restates any sort of stereotypes is a big no.

''I never want to play a character that reiterates stereotypes, specifically any sort of negative stereotype about any group of people. That's definitely a very important thing I look at whenever I'm reading a script or thinking about being part of anything,'' she told PTI.

Tran, 32, said apart from successfully capturing the essence of Asia, ''Raya and the Last Dragon'' also redefines the idea of a conventional Disney princess.

The film travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity.

Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.

Along the way, she learns that it will not only take a dragon to save the world but also trust and teamwork.

Tran believes the film broadens the idea of what a hero looks like. ''It feels so incredible to be part of something that is broadening the historically very narrow perception of what a princess is. To be able to be part of something that is breaking barriers and is opening up the idea of what does a hero or a princess looks like, or talk like, it means a lot.'' Another highlight of the film, which released in theatres in India on Friday, is its strong female characters.

The actors believe it is a rarity for an animation film to bring together so many different female voices.

''There are so many female characters and all have different point of views and are bada** in their own way. I love so many characters in the movie. It is awesome,'' said Tran.

Awkwafina said the makers have done an excellent job in creating these characters, which add a lot to the whole concept of giving proper arc to female parts.

''We hardly see female characters being represented like these,'' she added.

Writers Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim have penned the screenplay of the film, which also features actors Gemma Chan as Namaari, Daniel Dae Kim as Benja, Sandra Oh as Virana and Benedict Wong as Tong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Give probe into car found near Ambani's house to NIA: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday demanded that the probe into the explosives-laden car found near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence in Mumbai be handed over to the National Investigation Agency NIA.He was speaking in the state Le...

FOCUS-Travel industry bets on vaccine passports to draw Brits to Med

The race to roll out vaccination passports is spurring competition among travel companies and tourist destinations for the large number of Britons set to receive COVID-19 shots before the summer. Thanks to its swift vaccine deployment https...

Mohammadi to embark on boxing career after leaving Afghanistan due to turmoil

By Nitin Srivastava Afghanistan boxer Nawid Mohammadi, who left his country and came to India in 2013 because of turmoil back home, said he wants to do well in the sport and make his country proud.The 17-year-old is currently training in th...

Passion points, current affairs, social change top conversation topic for Indian women on Twitter

Conversations by Indian women on Twitter spanned across a host of topics, right from passion points and interests to current affairs, communities as well as social change, a report by the microblogging platform said on Friday.Twitter India ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021