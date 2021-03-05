Man held for abducting, marrying minor girl in TN

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday on charges of abducting, marrying and sexually abusing a minor girl in the city, police said.

The man took the 17-year-old girl to Palani a few days ago on the promise of marrying her and tied the knot at a temple and sexually abused her, they said.

The girl's parents had lodged a missing complaint and police traced her by cellphone signals, brought her back and also arrested the man who has been remanded to judicial custody.PTI NVM BN BN

