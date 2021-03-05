Left Menu

Man held for abducting, marrying minor girl in TN

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:51 IST
Man held for abducting, marrying minor girl in TN

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday on charges of abducting, marrying and sexually abusing a minor girl in the city, police said.

The man took the 17-year-old girl to Palani a few days ago on the promise of marrying her and tied the knot at a temple and sexually abused her, they said.

The girl's parents had lodged a missing complaint and police traced her by cellphone signals, brought her back and also arrested the man who has been remanded to judicial custody.PTI NVM BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

