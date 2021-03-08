Left Menu

PM Modi buys products to celebrate women enterprise, creativity on International Women's Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:17 IST
In a unique initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday marked International Women's Day by purchasing several products that celebrate their ''enterprise, creativity and India's culture''.

Women are playing a leading role in India's quest to become 'aatmanirbhar', he tweeted, urging people to commit themselves to encouraging entrepreneurship among women. Sharing details of the products he bought, Modi noted that the exquisite hand embroidered shawl made by artisans of the Toda tribe of Tamil Nadu looked wonderful and added that he bought one. This product is marketed by Tribes India, he said. He also bought a handcrafted Gond Paper Painting and said art by tribal communities is spectacular and the painting merges colours and creativity. The prime minister bought a traditional Naga shawl, and said India is proud of the Naga culture which is synonymous with bravery, compassion and creativity. ''Khadi is closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi and India's rich history. Bought a Khadi Cotton Madhubani Painted Stole. This is a top quality product and is closely associated with the creativity of citizens,'' he said.

''I am surely going to use this handmade Jute file folder from West Bengal. Made by tribal communities of the state, you all must have a jute product from West Bengal in your homes,'' Modi tweeted. The prime minister said that people have seen him wear a Gamusa very often and added that it is extremely comfortable.

He said that he bought a Gamusa made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block.

''I am eagerly awaiting to receive Classic Palm Craft Nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala. It is commendable how our Nari Shakti has preserved and popularised local crafts and products,'' he added. Modi used the hashtag of ''Nari Shakti'' (woman power) in his tweets. Earlier, he had greeted women on the International Women's Day, saying India takes pride in their many accomplishments. ''It is our government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors,'' he said. Last year too, the prime minister took an innovative approach to mark the day as he had handed over his social media accounts to women who inspire to share their stories, messages, life and work.

The prime minister has often highlighted his government's schemes like free cooking gas cylinders, opening of bank accounts, building toilets, to underscore that woman empowerment has been a central theme of these programmes.

